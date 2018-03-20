Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zille puts her foot in it again with Esidimeni tweet

  • South Africa
File: Helen Zille has once again stirred up controversy on Twitter by asking what the families of the victims of the Esidimeni tragedy did to raise the alarm about the plight of their loved ones. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has once again stirred up controversy on Twitter.

This time she asked what the families of the victims of the Edisimeni tragedy did to raise the alarm about the plight of their loved ones.

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke on Monday announced the outcomes of the Esidimeni arbitration hearings, which set out in horrific detail how mentally ill patients were treated inhumanely and starved to death without the knowledge of their families.

WATCH: R1.2m in total for each of the Life Esidimeni claimants

The families of the deceased welcomed Moseneke's findings, saying he helped them achieve at least some degree of closure when they were unable to get answers from government about what happened. 

Twitter users slammed Zille for her statement, though she defended it. 

Zille is by no means new to causing controversy on Twitter. 

READ: Zille blasts Malema on race in Twitter war

Notably, she sent a series of controversial Tweets on colonialism in 2017, for which she refused to apologise.

eNCA

