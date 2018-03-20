Zille puts her foot in it again with Esidimeni tweet

File: Helen Zille has once again stirred up controversy on Twitter by asking what the families of the victims of the Esidimeni tragedy did to raise the alarm about the plight of their loved ones. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has once again stirred up controversy on Twitter.

This time she asked what the families of the victims of the Edisimeni tragedy did to raise the alarm about the plight of their loved ones.

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke on Monday announced the outcomes of the Esidimeni arbitration hearings, which set out in horrific detail how mentally ill patients were treated inhumanely and starved to death without the knowledge of their families.

It is good that the families of the Life Esidimeni victims have received a measure of justice and compensation. I would like an answer to this question: What did they do, before these tragic deaths, to raise the alarm about their loved ones starving + living in profound neglect? — Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 20, 2018

The families of the deceased welcomed Moseneke's findings, saying he helped them achieve at least some degree of closure when they were unable to get answers from government about what happened.

Twitter users slammed Zille for her statement, though she defended it.

Not fair :-(

Families were not equipped to look after them, didn't have the means to make alarm. Bertha Molefe from Soweto TRIED to look after her daughter Sophia on her own - Sophia then overdosed on her medication. — Daniëlla van Heerden (@DanniTwiet) March 20, 2018

I am not suggesting for a moment that mothers should have looked after their children alone. Where do you get that from?? Why don't you just read the words I write and not jump to false conclusions? — Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 20, 2018

Zille is by no means new to causing controversy on Twitter.

Notably, she sent a series of controversial Tweets on colonialism in 2017, for which she refused to apologise.

