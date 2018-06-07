UPDATE: Triple life plus 16 years for axe murderer Henri van Breda

File: Convicted murderer Henri van Breda has been sentenced to triple life for the 2015 murders of his parents and older brother. Photo: ANA/ Ayanda Ndamane

CAPE TOWN - Convicted murderer Henri van Breda has been sentenced to triple life for the 2015 murders of his parents and older brother.

He got 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister, Marli.

Van Breda was also slapped with 12 months for obstructing justice.

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai described van Breda as a "cold-blooded killer".

The defence team has indicated that it intends to lodge leave to appeal the matter but whether that will succeed remains to be seen.

“We are confident we will win [any appeal],” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

He said the NPA was happy with the sentence.

Earlier this week, the State argued in aggravation of sentence that the 23-year-old had shown no remorse for the January 2015 murders at the De Zalze security estate in Stellenbosch.

The State said that his sister, Marli, who was 16 at the time of the attack, barely survived and had to grow up alone with the knowledge that her own brother killed her family.

Throughout the trial, van Breda maintained his innocence, claiming instead that a laughing, axe-wielding attacker, also armed with a knife, was behind the murders.

Desai dismissed his version as "nonsensical" and found him guilty on three counts of murder, one of attempted murder as well as defeating the ends of justice.

African News Agency