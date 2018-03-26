Tensions boil over after foiled Hermanus land grabs

HERMANUS, 26 March 2018 - Protests have erupted in Hermanus in the Western Cape following a failed land grab in the coastal town.​ More than 20 people were arrested at the weekend on charges of public violence. Video: eNCA

WESTERN CAPE - Violence broke out in the Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus on Monday, with a stand-off between police and some residents.

A group of people took to the streets, burning tyres in solidarity with 21 people who were arrested over the weekend for illegal land grabs.

Residents in Hermanus have had a tense stand off with police today. This after an attempted land grab was foiled on Friday #eNCA pic.twitter.com/u2JtALYquh — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) March 26, 2018

A bus and house were reportedly set alight.

A bus is still burning and we’re told a house and several tyres were set alight earlier #eNCA pic.twitter.com/MdKkr8q50m — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) March 26, 2018

Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Heavy police presence, spent rubber bullets all over the road #eNCA pic.twitter.com/wIQzQ57DNt — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) March 26, 2018

eNCA