Tensions boil over after foiled Hermanus land grabs

  • South Africa
HERMANUS, 26 March 2018 - Protests have erupted in Hermanus in the Western Cape following a failed land grab in the coastal town.​ More than 20 people were arrested at the weekend on charges of public violence. Video: eNCA

WESTERN CAPE - Violence broke out in the Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus on Monday, with a stand-off between police and some residents.

A group of people took to the streets, burning tyres in solidarity with 21 people who were arrested over the weekend for illegal land grabs.

A bus and house were reportedly set alight.

Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

