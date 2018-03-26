Tensions boil over after foiled Hermanus land grabs

WESTERN CAPE - Violence broke out in the Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus on Monday, with a stand-off between police and some residents.
A group of people took to the streets, burning tyres in solidarity with 21 people who were arrested over the weekend for illegal land grabs.
Residents in Hermanus have had a tense stand off with police today. This after an attempted land grab was foiled on Friday #eNCA pic.twitter.com/u2JtALYquh— Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) March 26, 2018
A bus and house were reportedly set alight.
A bus is still burning and we’re told a house and several tyres were set alight earlier #eNCA pic.twitter.com/MdKkr8q50m— Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) March 26, 2018
Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Heavy police presence, spent rubber bullets all over the road #eNCA pic.twitter.com/wIQzQ57DNt— Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) March 26, 2018
eNCA
