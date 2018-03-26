Hermanus police station set alight as land grab tensions continue

Zwelihle police station in Hermanus in the Western Cape was set alight by angry protesters. Photo: African News Agency

CAPE TOWN - The Zwelihle police station in Hermanus in the Western Cape was set alight by angry protesters on Monday.

Residents in Hermanus have had a tense stand off with police today. This after an attempted land grab was foiled on Friday #eNCA pic.twitter.com/u2JtALYquh — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) March 26, 2018

A group of residents in the picturesque town in the Overberg region took up occupancy on vacant land belonging to the state in recent days.

They marked out plots for themselves and marched to the municipal manager’s office and demanded a supply of water and electricity.

[WATCH] Protests have erupted in #Hermanus in the Western Cape. More than 20 people were arrested at the weekend on charges of public violence. eNCA's @pheladi_s is there with the latest. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/9uDk2SeLhJ — eNCA (@eNCA) March 26, 2018

However, authorities stepped in and arrested more than 20 people in connection with the illegal land grabs, which apparently sparked the violent protests which saw the burning of the police station and the burning of tyres on the road.

Hermanus fire department has also confirmed the incident, however, said it was not clear how much damage was done.

African News Agency