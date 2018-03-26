Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Hermanus police station set alight as land grab tensions continue

  • South Africa
Zwelihle police station in Hermanus in the Western Cape was set alight by angry protesters. Photo: African News Agency

CAPE TOWN - The Zwelihle police station in Hermanus in the Western Cape was set alight by angry protesters on Monday.

 

 

A group of residents in the picturesque town in the Overberg region took up occupancy on vacant land belonging to the state in recent days. 

They marked out plots for themselves and marched to the municipal manager’s office and demanded a supply of water and electricity.

 

 

However, authorities stepped in and arrested more than 20 people in connection with the illegal land grabs, which apparently sparked the violent protests which saw the burning of the police station and the burning of tyres on the road.

Hermanus fire department has also confirmed the incident, however, said it was not clear how much damage was done. 

African News Agency

