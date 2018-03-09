Heroin bust at OR Tambo airport

File: A Polish national was arrested after security officers intercepted a shipment of more than 5kg of heroin. Photo: eNCA\Sthembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG – A Polish national was arrested after security officers intercepted a shipment of more than 5kg of heroin.

The suspect was to board a flight to Dubai on Thursday evening.

According to the airport, he placed his bags into the scanner at the international departures security checkpoint.

The security officer on duty suspected a potential threat.

Airport spokesperson, Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said the bag was cut and a concealment was found.

Police were called to the scene with a dog, which indicated for drugs and it was later confirmed that the concealment was heroin with a weight of 5.2kg at an estimated street value of R1-million.

eNCA