Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Heroin bust at OR Tambo airport

  • South Africa
File: A Polish national was arrested after security officers intercepted a shipment of more than 5kg of heroin. Photo: eNCA\Sthembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG – A Polish national was arrested after security officers intercepted a shipment of more than 5kg of heroin.

The suspect was to board a flight to Dubai on Thursday evening.

According to the airport, he placed his bags into the scanner at the international departures security checkpoint.

READ: Three nabbed in OR Tambo cocaine bust

The security officer on duty suspected a potential threat.

Airport spokesperson, Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said the bag was cut and a concealment was found.

Police were called to the scene with a dog, which indicated for drugs and it was later confirmed that the concealment was heroin with a weight of 5.2kg at an estimated street value of R1-million.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close