Heroin bust at OR Tambo airport

JOHANNESBURG – A Polish national was arrested after security officers intercepted a shipment of more than 5kg of heroin.
The suspect was to board a flight to Dubai on Thursday evening.
According to the airport, he placed his bags into the scanner at the international departures security checkpoint.
The security officer on duty suspected a potential threat.
Airport spokesperson, Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said the bag was cut and a concealment was found.
Police were called to the scene with a dog, which indicated for drugs and it was later confirmed that the concealment was heroin with a weight of 5.2kg at an estimated street value of R1-million.
eNCA
