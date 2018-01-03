WSU LLB degree de-accreditation heads to court

JOHANNESBURG – The Higher Education Transformation Network says it will be taking the Council for Higher Education (CHE) to court over its decision of de-accredit Walter Sisulu University (WSU)’s LLB legal degree.

The network says it requested a meeting with the CHE two years ago to discuss the matter, but to no response from the council.

“The CHE neither acknowledged nor granted our request for a meeting with regards to above matter,” a statement released by the network read.

“The network accordingly has no further options but to pursue legal action via the High Court to obtain justice on the matter.”

It condemned the move by the council, labelling it "harsh", saying it “failed to consider the socio-economic educational implications of its decision in withdrawing its accreditation to the university.”

The network already sent its letter of demand to the council and will promptly serve legal papers in due course.

"We remain confident that our legal action on the matter will yield justice."

eNCA