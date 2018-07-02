WATCH: Hhlophe matter postponed indefinitely

• Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

CAPE TOWN - After five years of court challenges, the hearing into Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe began on Monday.

The matter was however postponed indefinitely.

It's alleged that Hlophe sought to unduly influence Constitutional Court judges.

Free State acting judge president Advocate Cagney Musi said he was asked to recuse himself from the hearing.

In 2008, the court heard a case of corruption against former president Jacob Zuma and arms company Thint.

Hlophe allegedly approached Justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta, in an attempt to influence their decision in favour of Zuma.

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) confirmed it will hear the matter over the next two weeks.

If found guilty, Hhlophe will be the first judge to be impeached since the dawn of democracy.

