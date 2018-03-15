UPDATE: Minister demands retraction from Australian government over farmers' comments

File: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the South Africans deserve "special attention" for acceptance on refugee or humanitarian grounds. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu has officially informed the Australian government that the South African government is offended by comments made by that country's Minister of Home Affairs.

According to a statement, the minister issued a diplomatic démarche to the Australian High Commissioner to South Africa to demand a retraction of the comments made by their Home Affairs Minister, Craig Dutton related to the South African land redistribution process.

On Thursday afternoon, the Commissioner was summoned by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) over remarks by Dutton, who said the South African farmers deserve "special attention" for acceptance on refugee or humanitarian grounds.

According to a statement released by Dirco on Thursday evening, "It was communicated to the High Commissioner that the South African Government is offended by the statements which have been attributed to the Australian Home Affairs Minister and a full retraction is expected.

"The High Commissioner who was accompanied by his Deputy High Commissioner undertook to immediately communicate with the Australian Government to convey the message from the Minister and South African Government."

A senior researcher believes white South African farmers have reason to fear for their safety.

Johan Burger from the Institute for Security Studies says Parliament's move to amend the Constitution, to allow for land expropriation without compensation has many farmers worried.

According to Burger, “What creates the problem is that when you have political statements made by the former president who said that whites stole the land. You have Julius Malema and his party making similar statements and actually threatening white farmers more directly, it creates the impression that this is increasingly becoming a race issue. This is unfortunate in the sense that it creates uncertainty among whites broadly because there’s this perception as a result of the political rhetoric that’s currently happening”.

Dirco has said groups like AfriForum must stop stoking panic on land reform.

