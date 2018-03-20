Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

High police presence in Ekurhuleni as taxi strike begins

  • South Africa
File: Taxi drivers are protesting against Ekurhuleni's delays in rolling out the Harambee Bus Rapid Transport System. Video: eNCA
EKURHULENI 20 March 2018 - The taxi industry strike in Ekurhuleni is not only expected to affect commuters, but motorists as well. eNCA's Silindelo Masikane is in Germiston to give update on taxi strike. Video: eNCA
Commuters in Ekurhuleni have been left stranded. They must make alternative arrangements due to the taxi strike. Photo: eNCA / Silindelo Masikane‏

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Social media users reported high police presence and visibility in Ekurhuleni as taxi drivers kick off their protest.

Unconfirmed reports say cars have been stoned. There have also been reports of burning tyres blocking roads.

READ: No taxis in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesman Kobeli Mokheseng urged commuters to find alternative transport.

Taxi drivers are protesting against Ekurhuleni's delays in rolling out the Harambee Bus Rapid Transport System.

Santaco Ekurhuleni spokesperson BJ Mahlangu said the city must provide taxi drivers with advice.

They are expected to march from the Germiston Taxi Rank to the Ekurhuleni Metro Council.

The Ekurhuleni municipality has decided to suspend bus services because there have been threats of violence.

OR Tambo International Airport advised passengers of possible disruptions en route to the airport on Tuesday.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close