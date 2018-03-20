High police presence in Ekurhuleni as taxi strike begins

Commuters in Ekurhuleni have been left stranded. They must make alternative arrangements due to the taxi strike. Photo: eNCA / Silindelo Masikane‏

EKURHULENI 20 March 2018 - The taxi industry strike in Ekurhuleni is not only expected to affect commuters, but motorists as well. eNCA's Silindelo Masikane is in Germiston to give update on taxi strike. Video: eNCA

File: Taxi drivers are protesting against Ekurhuleni's delays in rolling out the Harambee Bus Rapid Transport System. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Social media users reported high police presence and visibility in Ekurhuleni as taxi drivers kick off their protest.

Ekurhuleni #TaxiStrike: no roads blocked yet - high police presence and visibility in the area https://t.co/X5nxEOZBap — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 20, 2018

Unconfirmed reports say cars have been stoned. There have also been reports of burning tyres blocking roads.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesman Kobeli Mokheseng urged commuters to find alternative transport.

#TaxiStrike Commuters in @City_Ekurhuleni have been left stranded. They must make alternative arrangements due to the taxi strike. pic.twitter.com/KsDJ7BMjoC — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 20, 2018

#TaxiStrike At the Germiston taxi rank some commuters have managed to get to work others are still stranded. pic.twitter.com/K7RxQjWZc7 — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 20, 2018

Taxi drivers are protesting against Ekurhuleni's delays in rolling out the Harambee Bus Rapid Transport System.

Santaco Ekurhuleni spokesperson BJ Mahlangu said the city must provide taxi drivers with advice.

They are expected to march from the Germiston Taxi Rank to the Ekurhuleni Metro Council.

Ekurhuleni minibus taxi drivers are set to march from the Germiston Taxi Rank to the Ekurhuleni Metro Council – the R21 and the R24 may also be affected - no taxis and buses will operate in the area #@EWNTraffic — RTMC PublicRelations (@TrafficRTMC) March 20, 2018

The Ekurhuleni municipality has decided to suspend bus services because there have been threats of violence.

OR Tambo International Airport advised passengers of possible disruptions en route to the airport on Tuesday.

Management has advised passengers travelling to the airport on Tuesday 20 March of possible disruptions to road access by protesting taxi drivers. #taxistrike. https://t.co/Vftk0cqhq4 — ORTambo (@ortambo_int) March 19, 2018

