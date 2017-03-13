High tides to continue along east coast

Former cyclone Enawo moves in a general southerly direction before decaying and losing its characteristic circular cloud shape as it enters the mid-latitudes.

JOHANNESBURG - Tides along the east coast will remain higher than normal in the next few days, but the wave heights seen on Sunday will not be repeated.

eNCA meteorologist Lynette van Schalkwyk said the long-period swell that reached South African shores on Sunday resulted from former tropical cyclone Enawo.

A long-period swell has much more energy than a short-period swell and is often responsible for unexpectedly rough conditions in the coastal zone.

The full moon and resultant spring tide on Sunday had aggravated the impact of these waves and allowed ocean water to travel further inland.

On the false colour Eumetsat satellite imagery ex-Enawo can be seen moving in a general southerly direction before decaying and losing its characteristic circular cloud shape as it entered the mid-latitudes.

