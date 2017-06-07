High winds, hail and heavy rain lash Cape Town

File: The Western Cape braces for heavy winds and rain. Photo: wikimedia commons

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape residents are bracing themselves for a heavy storm.

Heinrich Edwards - Cape Town International Airport #heavy pic.twitter.com/TnxZ6lZidq — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) June 7, 2017

Disaster and risk management teams are already on standby should there be major incidents.

The province has been going through a drought in the past few months.

Western Cape Disaster Management and the SA Weather Service has already briefed cabinet on the possible impact of severe weather.

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille called on residents to remain calm.

She said people should try and collect rainwater by using suitable containers.

De Lille says vulnerable areas will be closely monitored.

Amalita Du Toit - First footage from Melkbosstrand pic.twitter.com/QtMGIyI2F2 — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) June 7, 2017

Elizabeth Dallmann - Belville Western Cape pic.twitter.com/pcTa8PuAXj — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) June 7, 2017

eNCA