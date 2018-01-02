Higher Education Minister Mkhize slams Malema

Higher Education Minister, Hlengiwe Mkhize has slammed EFF leader Julius Malema for his comments calling on students with good matric results to show up at universities of their choice. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister, Hlengiwe Mkhize, has accused EFF leader Julius Malema of making reckless political statements.

She was reacting to his call for financially-needy students with good matric results, to show up at the academic institution of their choice.

Mkhize says Malema’s call is unrealistic.

"There is no way in which a person can walk in and expect to be registered. There is no way to assume that because you have money you can just go to that particular faculty. There is always a criteria people have to meet the needs," said Mkhize.

"We are enhancing communication clarifying using all channels so that people understand that announcement did not mean that we are changing what is a standard practice in any institution of higher learning be at university or TVET college. I expect all VC to be doing the same to communicate and speak to students on how one get into a university," she said.

