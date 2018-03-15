Hijacked property identified during Operation #BuyaMthetho in Joburg

JOHANNESBURG - The details of hijacked property identified in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, has been handed over to the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) for further investigation, Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba said on Thursday.

Mashaba said the hijacked property was identified on Wednesday, during operation #BuyaMthetho -- which focused on the Mayfair and Jeppestown area. Sixteen section 56 notices were also issued by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) during the operation.

“Level three electricity disconnections were also affected to 19 properties and 20 water level three disconnections were affected during the operation,” Mashaba said.

“I have instructed the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) to monitor these properties and ensure that services are not illegally reconnected at these sites.”

He said that if they were reconnected the owners will be arrested immediately.

Since the operation began Mashaba said they have arrested nine people for illegally reconnecting services that were previously cut off.

African News Agency