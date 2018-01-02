Travellers stranded in Aliwal North as residents block N6

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of holiday makers returning to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape were left stranded for hours as Walter Sisulu Local Municipality residents blocked N6 in Aliwal North on Tuesday. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of holiday makers returning to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape were left stranded for hours as Walter Sisulu Local Municipality residents blocked N6 in Aliwal North on Tuesday.

The N6 highway between Komani and Bloemfontein was brought to a standstill on Monday as residents protested over Eskom's planned power cuts.

A councillor at the municipality, Msokoli Dyani said Eskom switches off power between 6-7:30 am and again between 6-8 pm daily.

“Now residents are angry as this affect their livelihoods. It also affects business we have mortuaries here,” he said.

Dyani revealed that the municipality owed Eskom R141-million which is a historic debt after nearby towns were merged to form the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality.

“Residents want the province to intervene that is why they are out on the streets,” he said.

This is not the first time the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality residents blocked the busy highway.

A few days before Christmas day, the road was blocked resulting in a number of holiday makers travelling to the Eastern Cape frustrated.

@UWFM88_106FM N6 through Aliwal North closed due to protest action alleged to arisen from electricity supply cut-off by Eskom. pic.twitter.com/2FFagAvGzq — Lulamile Mnyanda (@MNYANDA69) January 2, 2018

Service delivery protests in Aliwal North. Residents angry at power cut-offs. pic.twitter.com/iZmyUh3SLA — Herby Opland (@herbland) January 2, 2018

eNCA