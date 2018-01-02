Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Travellers stranded in Aliwal North as residents block N6

  • South Africa
File: Walter Sisulu Municipality residents blocked N6 on Tuesday over power cuts. Photo: eNCA/Luntu Lamani

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of holiday makers returning to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape were left stranded for hours as Walter Sisulu Local Municipality residents blocked N6 in Aliwal North on Tuesday.

The N6 highway between Komani and Bloemfontein was brought to a standstill on Monday as residents protested over Eskom's planned power cuts.

A councillor at the municipality, Msokoli Dyani said Eskom switches off power between 6-7:30 am and again between 6-8 pm daily.

“Now residents are angry as this affect their livelihoods. It also affects business we have mortuaries here,” he said.

Dyani revealed that the municipality owed Eskom R141-million which is a historic debt after nearby towns were merged to form the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality.

“Residents want the province to intervene that is why they are out on the streets,” he said.

This is not the first time the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality residents blocked the busy highway.

A few days before Christmas day, the road was blocked resulting in a number of holiday makers travelling to the Eastern Cape frustrated.

 

 

 

eNCA

