Holomisa addresses UDM's 20th birthday celebrations

JOHANNESBURG -Speaking at the UDM's twentieth birthday celebrations in Johannesburg on Saturday, party leader Bantu Holomisa saidthey would continue to fight on behalf of South African voters.

“Today we are celebrating where we are as the UDM. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. We have had many challenges," he said.

"In the beginning we were intimidated by other political parties. Sifiso Nkabinde, our first Secretary General, was even killed. He was killed by the ANC mayor’s bodyguards from Richmond.

"Fortunately justice was served. We’ve come a long way, we must remain unshaken and move forward. And focus on serving the people of South Africa.”

Holomisa said the ANC doesn't stand a chance in the 2019 general elections. “The ANC is beyond redemption. It talks of self-correction as it limps desperately towards December," he said.

"But let me tell you this, the only correction that can now save them and all of us in this country is at the ballot box. 2019 cannot come soon enough.”

The UDM leadeer said the party would work hard to expand its base. "The UDM is still a home for all. When you check the people who vote for us, we have not been exploiting the opportunity. It may appear that we are a black party, not that we regret that, but the vision is that it be home for all and we are determined to expand on that," he said.

