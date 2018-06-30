Holomisa links VBS troubles to senior ANC leader

JOHANNESBURG – UDM leader Bantu Holomisa claims there was permission from someone in the ANC leadership for municipalities to invest in the controversial VBS Bank.

The bank was placed under curatorship in March after it experienced serious liquidity issues.

Holomisa said that information indicates former ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize was implicated in facilitating corruption at the bank.

“The money of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is also involved there and the money from the municipalities,” Holomisa said.

“The question is, who gave the authority for the municipalities to go and invest in that bank because they have no treasury authority.

“The Municipal Act doesn’t allow it, the Financial Act doesn’t allow that, the question is where did they get the approval. But shortly I am sure people will read in newspapers as to where this presentation was made to loot or target the PIC, to target certain municipalities and to target certain SOEs.”

Holomisa says he has given President Cyril Ramaphosa a document which points to Mkhize's involvement.

Last week, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) urged affected municipalities who invested funds in VBS Mutual Bank to work on recovery plans.

The 14 municipalities reported that among themselves, a total of R1.5-billion was deposited into VBS Mutual Bank as part of a short-term investment by the municipalities from North West, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces

eNCA