Home Affairs director general Mkuseli Apleni resigns

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs director general, Mkuseli Apleni, is stepping down after close to 10 years at the department.

eNCA understands he won't be taking up any new position in the public service.



Apleni’s had a tumultuous time at Home Affairs.

He turned to the courts last year when then-minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspended him, claiming he'd undermined the department.

At one stage Mkhize said Apleni was unstable.

Apleni argued Mkhize didn't have the authority to suspend him, as only the president could do so. He was reinstated to his old position.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to announce the decision, at 11:00 this morning.

