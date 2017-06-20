Home Affairs to brief Parly on Gupta naturalisation

File: Home Affairs will brief Parliament on the Gupta naturalisation application. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs will brief Parliament on Tuesday on the Gupta naturalisation application.



The EFF released a Home Affairs letter last week, turning down the family's request for citizenship.

This was followed by one from then Home Affair Minister Malusi Gigaba, waiving the requirements for citizenship.

The party has since opened a court case against Gigaba. He insists he did nothing wrong.

The Committee will also receive a detailed report on the recent closure of the Mbombela office.

They will also get an update on discussions between the department and unions regarding weekend opening hours.

eNCA