Honouring Mama Winnie this weekend: what's happening where

JOHANNESBURG - Following the death of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a number of events have been planned across the country in the lead-up to her funeral next weekend.

The African National Congress (ANC) announced a number of events this week, including a memorial service that took place at Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral on Thursday night.

The ANC has also launched a tribute page for the struggle icon on its official website for anyone wanting to post a message of remembrance.

On Friday, thousands of women heeded the call to wear all black clothing and a doek in her memory.

On Friday night, the ANC will host An All Black Night for Madikizela Mandela in Newtown, Johannesburg, where her life will be celebrated through music, visual arts, and poetry.

AN ALL BLACK NIGHT FOR #WINNIEMANDELA. NEWTOWN MUSIC FACTORY (BASSLINE). FRIDAY 06 APRIL 2018. 18H00 FOR 19H00. CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF AN ICON. RSVP COMPULSORY. pic.twitter.com/6v5PgMbGne — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 6, 2018

On Saturday, volunteers will mark a day of service in Madikizela-Mandela's memory by working at a hospice in Soweto.

Wall murals will be painted in her memory.

On Sunday, ANC leaders will remember her at church services across the country.

STATEMENT BY THE ANC SECRETARY GENERAL CDE ACE MAGASHULE ON THE ANC’S PROGRAMME OF ACTIVITIES LEADING TO THE FUNERAL OF ANC STALWART MAMA WINNIE NOMZAMO MADIKIZELA-MANDELA ON SATURDAY, 14 APRIL 2018 #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/GPfVJV0FyN — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 4, 2018

Those who want to write messages of support for Mam' Winnie's family can do so in condolence books at various centres around the country and abroad.

Condolence books for the late Mama Winnie Madikizela–Mandela will be available at the Airports, DIRCO: Head Office, Parliament, Tuynhuys, Union Buildings, Department of Arts&Culture, Department of Communication: Head Office, all Provincial Legislatures and all Premier’s Offices. — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 5, 2018

