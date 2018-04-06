Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Honouring Mama Winnie this weekend: what's happening where

  • South Africa
File: Events have been planned across the country in the lead-up to the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela next weekend. Photo: Rogan Ward / REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - Following the death of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a number of events have been planned across the country in the lead-up to her funeral next weekend. 

The African National Congress (ANC) announced a number of events this week, including a memorial service that took place at Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral on Thursday night.

The ANC has also launched a tribute page for the struggle icon on its official website for anyone wanting to post a message of remembrance.

On Friday, thousands of women heeded the call to wear all black clothing and a doek in her memory. 

IN PICS: #AllBlackWithADoek a loud and proud tribute to Mam' Winnie

 

On Friday night, the ANC will host An All Black Night for Madikizela Mandela in Newtown, Johannesburg, where her life will be celebrated through music, visual arts, and poetry.

 

 

On Saturday, volunteers will mark a day of service in Madikizela-Mandela's memory by working at a hospice in Soweto. 

Wall murals will be painted in her memory. 

On Sunday, ANC leaders will remember her at church services across the country. 

 

 

Those who want to write messages of support for Mam' Winnie's family can do so in condolence books at various centres around the country and abroad.

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

