Hope fades as boy remains trapped in mine

BOKSBURG, 28 February 2017 - Efforts are under way to rescue a five-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned disused mine in Ekurhuleni. Our reporter Zikhona Tshona gave us an update earlier. Video: eNCA
Tuesday, 28 February 2017 - Community members watch while a rescue team gets busy around an unused mine shaft, down which a five-year-old boy fell on Saturday. Photo: eNCA/Zikhona Tshona

BOKSBURG - Rescue operations have not yet located a young boy trapped in a disused Boksburg mine.

The search has been suspended for the night and will resume on Wednesday morning.

 

 

Earlier, emotions ran high, with community members threatening to protest.

They were angry about the pace of the operations, which only got under way after two o'clock on Tuesday afternoon.

 

 

 

Five-year-old Richard Thole has been trapped in the disused mine since Saturday.

His distraught mother has been avoiding the area. She says she's accepted that her son may have died, but still wants him to be found.

 

 

