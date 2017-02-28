Hope fades as boy remains trapped in mine

BOKSBURG - Rescue operations have not yet located a young boy trapped in a disused Boksburg mine.
The search has been suspended for the night and will resume on Wednesday morning.
The part of the operations that has been called is involves Mine Rescue, there is too much gas in the shaft, blocked the view of the camera. pic.twitter.com/3cxtO7ejFO— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) February 28, 2017
Earlier, emotions ran high, with community members threatening to protest.
They were angry about the pace of the operations, which only got under way after two o'clock on Tuesday afternoon.
William Ntladi, spokesperson of emergency services in Ekurhuleni pic.twitter.com/J2yfOTpHTH— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) February 28, 2017
Ntladi says they will work until they reach the ultimate goal #BoksburgMine pic.twitter.com/BEqsWHysyl— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) February 28, 2017
Five-year-old Richard Thole has been trapped in the disused mine since Saturday.
His distraught mother has been avoiding the area. She says she's accepted that her son may have died, but still wants him to be found.
Rescue operation called off #BoksburgMine pic.twitter.com/M8EDVrGDSV— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) February 28, 2017
eNCA
Discussion Policy