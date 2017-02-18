Houses set alight in Pretoria West

JOHANNESBURG - Angry residents of Pretoria West set fire to two houses, said to be a drug den and a brothel, on Saturday morning.
#Pretoriawest Communities continue to protest against drugs and prostitution, they now moved to Rebecca street pic.twitter.com/7mnjA45HTu— Haroon Abramjee (@HAbramjee) February 18, 2017
Reports of houses being torched in Pta west as communities protest against drugs and prostitution similar to Rosetenville protest ! pic.twitter.com/g8DogcjA0m— Haroon Abramjee (@HAbramjee) February 18, 2017
No injuries were reported and it was unclear whether police had made any arrests or not.
Calm had returned to the area by the early afternoon.
eNCA
