Houses set alight in Pretoria West

  • South Africa
Two houses suspected of being a drug den and a brothel in Pretoria West have been torched. Photo: Twitter / @crimeairnetwork

JOHANNESBURG - Angry residents of Pretoria West set fire to two houses, said to be a drug den and a brothel, on Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported and it was unclear whether police had made any arrests or not.

Calm had returned to the area by the early afternoon.

eNCA

