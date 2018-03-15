EXPLAINER: How 'persecuted' white SA farmers could apply for Oz visas

File: Brussels prosecutors are investigating a deal between Belgian company Semlex and the Democratic Republic of Congo to supply biometric passports. Photo: AFP / Odd Andersen

JOHANNESBURG – The Australian government is considering offering visas to ‘persecuted’ white farmers in South Africa.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton angered Pretoria when he said his department was looking at options for white farmers facing ‘horrific circumstances,’ like violence and ‘land seizures’.

Dutton said he believed the issue ‘deserved special attention’ and different visa options were being considered.

Canberra said it was simply considering the matter and Dutton hinted an announcement could be made soon.

While things are not exactly certain as yet, terms touted by Dutton as possible solutions include an ‘in-country persecution visa’ or through the refugee-humanitarian visas.

In-country persecution visa:

Type:

Permanent residence visa

Uses:

Live, work and study in Australia

Allows one to enroll for Medicare & access social security

Apply for citizenship (after four years)

Allows one to propose family members to apply for permanent residence

Requirements:

You must live in your home country

Are subject to persecution in your home country

You have not been able to leave your country to seek refuge elsewhere

Cost:

Free

Australian government will pay for your travel costs to Australia

Other costs like medical exams and cultural orientation fully paid for by the Australian government



Refugee-humanitarian visas

Types:

Refugee visa (subclass 200): For those identified as refugees by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In-country special humanitarian programme visa (Subclass 201): Resettlement for those suffering persecution in their home country or usual residence.

Global special humanitarian programme visa (Subclass 202): While not classified as being refugees, these people face significant human rights abuses and discrimination in their country of nationality. People can only be considered for this visa if they are proposed for entry by an Australian citizen or permanent resident, over 18.

Emergency rescue visa (Subclass 203): For those who satisfy refugee criteria and whose freedom or lives urgently depend on resettlement, failing which could put them in danger.

Woman at risk visa (Subclass 204): For female applicants as well as dependents to those of concern to the UNHCR.



eNCA