How you can still register to vote

  • South Africa
File: The IEC has encouraged people to go to their local IEC offices on weekdays from 8am-5pm to register. Photo: eNCA\Sthembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG – Registration weekend for voting kicked off on 10 – 11 March.

Political leaders all over South Africa used this weekend as an opportunity to campaign and rally people in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

According to the IEC about 73, 000 electoral officers countrywide were set in place to facilitate voting stations.

Some voting stations were compromised as soon as they opened and had to close due to a number of disruptions.

How you can still register

The IEC has encouraged people to go to their local IEC offices on weekdays from 8am-5pm to register.

 

In order to register you will need the following information:
You must:

  • be a South African citizen;
  • be at least 16 years old (you can only vote from age 18)
  • have a green, bar-coded ID book; smartcard ID; or valid Temporary Identity Certificate ( you will need one of these documents when you get to the IEC offices)

You must make an appointment at your local IEC office.

Once you get to the office you will fill in a registration form.

You ID document will be scanned.

The IEC officer will attach a bar-coded sticker to your document, or give you a receipt.

Thereafter it will take up to 7 days for your registration to go through. 

To check your registration details, you can send an SMS with your ID number to 32810  at R1.00 per SMS

