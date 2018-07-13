How vigilant are Durban malls in light of recent bomb scares?

A mall in Mount Edgecombe and the Phoenix police station were evacuated today after threats were received With six explosive devices discovered in the city recently. eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah visited two local malls to test exactly how vigilant staff are. Video: eNCA

DURBAN - There has been more bomb scares in Durban, but they have proven to be hoaxes.

A mall in Mount Edgecombe and the Phoenix police station were evacuated on Thursday after threats were received.

This followed suspicious devices being found recently inside the Woolworths store at Gateway on two separate occasions.

In total, six explosive devices were discovered in the city recently.

eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah visited two Durban malls to test exactly how vigilant staff are and how easy it is to drop off an unidentified parcel at a mall.



Thathia left a parcel at the Gateway Mall and another at the Pavilion Mall, one filled with a juice box, an empty ice cream container and paper and the other with old newspapers.

He dropped the first bag off near Gateway Mall’s water fountain. It went unnoticed by shoppers but, about seven minutes later, it was spotted by a cleaner who picked it up, inspected it and tossed it into a bin.

The second parcel was put under a bench at the Pavilion Mall.



After eleven minutes, a cleaner found it and handed it over to the information desk.

Both malls indicated that security had been increased in light of the bomb scares.

The Pavilion said it had armed response on site, with regular security sweeps taking place.

Gateway won’t say much about its security improvements but insists it is working closely with authorities and taking all the necessary precautions.

The Hawks is investigating the spate of bomb scares but as yet, very little information has been shared.

A security expert said that the public needs to be given reassurance, especially as no arrests have been made.



“The police would not like to compromise any investigation, but it would have been a good idea to reassure the public… Is this terrorism?......we don’t know, based on the available information,” said Willem Els of the Institute for Security Studies.





eNCA