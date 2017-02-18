Human error cause of Gautrain derailment: early reports

16 February 2017: Gautrain rail services were temporarily suspended between Pretoria and Hatfield on Thursday, following a minor derailment as the train approached Hatfield station. No injuries were reported. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The preliminary investigation into the minor Gautrain derailment of a train approaching Hatfield Station in Pretoria at low speed at about 8.30am on Thursday has found human error to be the root cause.

The preliminary investigation has identified three key factors, Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said on Saturday.

“Firstly, the low speed derailment happened subsequent to a power failure to the signaling system. Secondly, the integrity of the overall safety of the system remains intact and that the incident did not happen as a result of a malfunction of the safety systems.

“The signaling system acted as it was designed and certified to and prevented the train from crossing the relevant section at the normal operating speed. Thirdly, the available facts indicate that the incident occurred as a result of human error,” Nayager said.

The core purpose of the safety systems built into the Gautrain system and certified by an independent body was to ensure that a high speed, catastrophic derailment could not occur. The analysis of the incident revealed that when the signaling system experienced a power failure the safety features immediately responded as they had been designed to by automatically bringing the train to a full stop.

At this stage, the train driver had the ability to intervene and manually operate the train, but at a speed no greater than 30km/h. This was an additional built-in safety feature to ensure that a train driver was unable to operate the train at speeds higher than 30km/h when it was operating in such a mode.

“The preliminary investigation has confirmed that while human error has been identified as the root cause of this minor derailment at no stage was the safety of the passengers or staff on board the train at risk. During the past 48 hours a power failure was simulated on the system and we can verify that the core safety systems that are built into the train system did respond as they were designed and intended to,” Nayager said.

The focus of the investigation would now move to the reason for the human error and international experts would be brought in to review the operating procedures and training records to ensure that all operational systems also complied with best internal practice. As standard practice, pending the formal investigation, the train driver had been taken out of active duty and had therefore not been operating trains since the incident.

“While we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the incident we would like to assure passengers that their safety remains our number one priority and will not be compromised for any reason. It is for this reason that the service was suspended until such time that we could verify that the overall safety mechanisms were fully functional as they were designed to be,” Nayager said.

