Human Rights Commission demands solutions on school pit toilets

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants answers from the Basic Education Department over the death of Lumko Mkhethwa.

The 5-year-old fell into a pit latrine at a primary school in Bizana, in the Eastern Cape. The SAHRC has launched its own investigation into the matter.

In 2014, 3-year-old Michael Komape died in similar circumstances at a Polokwane school.

Advocate Andre Gaum from the SAHRC says, "In this particular instance we will obviously focus on specific events and also the reasons why, still this school has to use put latrines. A matter of basic infrastructure hasn't been resolved at the Luna Primary School in the Eastern Cape.”

“But in general and broader than that we have also requested an urgent meeting the National Minister of Education to discuss that state of school infrastructure and basic infrastructure.”

“In the meantime President Ramaphosa has intervened and he has requested the Minister of Basic Education to do an audit within the next month of unsafe infrastructure across the country.”

The SAHRC will monitor the audits over the next three months.

