Human Rights Day commemorations to be held countrywide

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - It's Human Rights Day.

Fifty-seven years ago, 69 people were gunned down for demanding a more equitable and free South Africa for all.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura will start commemoration events at the Sharpville stadium.

Joining the proceedings will be families of the victims.

There will also be wreath-laying ceremonies at the Phelindaba Cemetery where victims of the massacre are buried and at the monument next to the police station, which is where they were shot.

In the Eastern Cape, President Jacob Zuma will officially hand over the memorial grave site of Steve Biko to his family.

This year marks 40 years since his death.

The anti-apartheid activist died on 12 September 1977 after being badly beaten by Eastern Cape police.

eNCA

