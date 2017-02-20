Human trafficking suspects in court

File: A labourer on a farm. Five people accused of trafficking labourers from Lesotho and Swaziland have appeared in court in Newcastle.

NEWCASTLE - Five people accused of human trafficking are expected to appear in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Earlier this month the Hawks rescued 72 suspected trafficking victims.

They were responding to a tip-off from community members.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victims were brought into the country illegally and then made to work for minimal wages.

They are believed to be from neighbouring Swaziland and Lesotho.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 25, are expected to once again apply for bail after an earlier application was postponed.

eNCA