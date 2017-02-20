Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Human trafficking suspects in court

  • South Africa
File: A labourer on a farm. Five people accused of trafficking labourers from Lesotho and Swaziland have appeared in court in Newcastle.

NEWCASTLE - Five people accused of human trafficking are expected to appear in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Earlier this month the Hawks rescued 72 suspected trafficking victims.

They were responding  to a tip-off from community members.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victims were brought into the country illegally and then made to work for minimal wages.

They are believed to be from neighbouring Swaziland and Lesotho.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 25, are expected to once again apply for bail after an earlier application was postponed.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close