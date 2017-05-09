Hundreds infected by malaria in Limpopo

File: Over 600 cases of malaria infections have been reported in Limpopo so far this year. Photo: Pixabay / FotoshopTofs

JOHANNESBURG - Over 600 cases of malaria infections have been reported in Limpopo so far this year.

But the provincial health department says it's not an outbreak.

There's been an increase in infections since the heavy rains in April.

The health department says neighbouring countries are experiencing similar problems due to the weather.

Vhembe and Mopani districts are the most affected areas.

Nkhensani Hospital has had to erect tents to accommodate the influx of malaria patients.

The department says the situation is concerning but it's under control.

No deaths have been recorded.

eNCA