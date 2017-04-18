Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Hyde Park mall robbery suspects to appear in court

  • South Africa
A Chubb security guard walks past the Boutique Haute Horligerie jewellery store in Hyde Park Centre, Johannesburg, shortly after armed robbers struck the store.

JOHANNESBURG – Five suspects arrested for robbing a jewellery store at Hyde Park mall are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that all five suspects are foreign nationals.

On Thursday, a group of armed men stormed the Johannesburg store, stealing jewellery worth thousands of rands.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police nabbed the suspects on Sunday after an intelligence-driven operation.

They also seized a rental vehicle, believed to have been used in the crime.

eNCA

