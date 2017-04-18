Hyde Park mall robbery suspects to appear in court

JOHANNESBURG – Five suspects arrested for robbing a jewellery store at Hyde Park mall are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Police have confirmed that all five suspects are foreign nationals.
On Thursday, a group of armed men stormed the Johannesburg store, stealing jewellery worth thousands of rands.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Police nabbed the suspects on Sunday after an intelligence-driven operation.
They also seized a rental vehicle, believed to have been used in the crime.
eNCA
