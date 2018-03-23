I believed them, policeman tells court about Coligny accused

File: Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte arrived at the police station and asked an officer to call an ambulance. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

MAHIKENG - Two farm workers accused of killing a teenager in Coligny appeared shocked after the incident, the North West High Court in Mahikeng heard on Thursday.

"I believed them at first, they appeared shocked," Warrant Officer Moremi Modisane testified.

He said two white men -- Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte -- arrived at the police station and Schutte asked him to call an ambulance.

"They appeared to be shocked about what had happened. I believed their version that the boy had jumped from a moving bakkie [van]."

The men claim that they caught Mosweu and another boy stealing sunflower heads from their employer's crop, while on a routine patrol.

The other boy ran away and Mosweu voluntarily climbed into the van, they drove with him, intending to hand him over to the police but, he unexpectedly jumped from the van.

But the State alleges the two assaulted Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van, on 20 April 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflower from their employer Pieter Karsten's sunflower crop plantation.

The State further alleges that the pair kidnapped a man who witnessed the incident and forcefully drove with him around the farm in a vehicle, they assaulted and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident, they also stole his cell phone and pointed him with a firearm. The pair pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

Modisane said the pair refused to go back to the crime scene stating that they had other "things" to attend to, they then left.

He called an ambulance and a police patrol van before he went to the scene, where he found Mosweu lying face down in a pool of blood. His hand were stretched sideways and his legs were as if he was sleeping..

He went back to the police station and wrote the incident in an occurrence book (OB) because no case was opened.

He testified that in the previous occasion the pair had brought two underage boys to the station for allegedly stealing millie cobs and the millie cobs were used evidence.

The boys' parents paid R300 each to the farm workers and the matter was settled without going to court.

Modisane disputed the defence's version that he had told the pair that it was not necessary for them to return to the accident scene, as they would be called if there was a need.

He also denied making a telephone call to Doorewaard but, said he called Schutte to inform him that Mosweu had died, and Schutte dropped the call once he heard that Mosweu had died.

Despite Doorewaard's lawyer, Hennie du Plessis, telling him that he had never called Schutte, according to the cellphone records presented in court.

The case was rolled over to Friday, and their bail of R5,000 each was extended.

African News Agency