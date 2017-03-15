I have complied with court's directions: Dlamini

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, on Tuesday told the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) that she had reasonably complied with its directive to explain why she failed to meet its deadline on Monday.

This comes after the ConCourt ordered Dlamini to submit an affidavit explaining why she failed to file an affidavit by 4pm on Monday, to explain how come the Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa) cannot take over the payment of grants on April 1.

Monday court’s order had said Dlamini had until 3pm on Tuesday to file her affidavit with her explanation for the delay in filing answering papers to an application by Freedom Under Law for the ConCourt to have oversight of the welfare grants contract.

Dlamini’s lawyers arrived hurriedly at ConCourt 10 minutes after deadline, and were locked in the court registrar’s office for half an hour explaining the reason for their lateness.

“I respectfully state that I have made every reasonable effort to comply with this Court’s directions,” Dlamini said in her affidavit.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng directed Sassa to provide the names of officials responsible for any decisions, the dates those decisions were made, and reasons why the court was not informed.

Mogoeng also wanted to know when it was that Sassa realised it would be unable to act as paymaster on April 1 and when exactly Dlamini was alerted to it all.

Sassa missed the 4pm deadline on Monday only to file their affidavit electronically after 22h30, and in hard copy on Tuesday morning.

Dlamini, in her affidavit, referred to another affidavit filed by Sassa’s lawyer, Tim Sukazi, earlier in the day in support of the application for condonation.

In his affidavit, Sukazi Sukazi said the responding papers were ready by 1pm on Monday, but had to be presented to the Ministerial Task Team who made further amendments‚ delaying the legal team by nearly six hours.

“Shortly before 3pm when it became apparent that we would be unlikely to meet the 4pm deadline… I instructed another attorney in my firm to communicate with the Court advising it of the anticipated delay‚” Sukazi said in the affidavit.

“I accept that the degree of non-compliance‚ though relatively slight‚ has resulted in the Court and the other parties being prejudiced because the members of the Court and the other parties in effect lost the opportunity to read the papers on Monday evening.”

Sassa will appear at ConCourt on Wednesday following the Freedom Under Law petition. Sassa seeks to extend the contract to distribute welfare grants with the controversial Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for further two years.

Sassa spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, confirmed that the agency has not signed a new contract with CPS.

“There is no new contract between CPS and Sassa except the current one,” Letsatsi said.

African News Agency