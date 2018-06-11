UPDATE: Camps Bay murder accused Novella sent to doctor

CAPE TOWN - Guatemalan murder accused Diego Novella has been referred to a district surgeon to assess whether he is able to follow court proceedings and is fit to stand trial.

The defence's final arguments were due to be heard on Monday, but had to be abruptly adjourned after Novella stood up and told Judge Vincent Saldanha he had lied in his testimony.

Novella allegedly murdered his American marketing executive girlfriend Gabriela Kabrins Alban in July 2015 at a Camps Bay retreat hotel where the two were sharing a room.

He brought court proceedings to an abrupt halt on Monday when he stood up in the Western Cape High Court and said: "I lied when I gave my testimony".

His lawyer, William Booth, said he was "gobsmacked" by his client's about-turn. He had consulted with Novella on Saturday and had not heard this before and was "completely and utterly taken aback" by his client's admission.

"From a psychological point of view, Novella was not well," said Booth.

Prosecutor Louise Friester-Sampson argued that the court needed to establish whether Novella could understand proceedings and suggested it would be quicker if he was referred to a district surgeon to assess whether he is fit to stand trial.

Judge Saldanha postponed the matter until lunchtime to give the state time to determine how soon Novella could be seen by a senior district surgeon.

Novella's nephew was in court for the first time. The accused warmly embraced Xavier Novella before a court orderly warned him to move to the back of the courtroom.

Last week, the state, in its final argument, said there was no evidence to suggest that Novella did not have criminal capacity when he allegedly murdered Alban.

Novella's plea explanation argued that the accused had diminished responsibility because of substances he had ingested which had psychotic-like effects.

Booth was adamant that the substances his client took had indeed affected the accused's criminal capacity. "The accused's intake of cannabis, cannabis oil and sceletium caused him to be in a psychotic-like state and disinhibited. He said he observed a demon (the deceased) and the intake of those substances caused this effect on him. This, in a nutshell, this is his defence."

The 39-year-old Alban's body was discovered in the room she was sharing with Novella at an upmarket boutique hotel in Camps Bay on July 29, 2015. She had been strangled and had suffered blunt force trauma.

Her face was covered with chips and faeces and a note had been left on her body with the Spanish word “cerote” scrawled on it, which means piece of s***. A fingerprint expert has testified that Novella’s fingerprint was found on the note.

Novella was arrested the same day, a few hours after hotel staff found Alban’s body.

He has pleaded not guilty.

In his plea statement, Novella, who is from a prominent and wealthy family in Guatemala, claimed he had been in an abnormal mental state after having taken hallucinogenic substances.

These were listed as sceletium, dronabinol (a prescription drug) sometimes taken to treat cancer, and cannabis. “These substances had a disinhibiting effect on me, causing me to respond in an abnormal manner.”

Judge Saldanha repeatedly returned to the issue of criminal capacity last week, pointing out that psychiatrist Professor Sean Kaliski from Valkenberg mental hospital where Novella was initially sent for observation, was "of the view that the whole incident arose out of anger. He was motivated by anger and Kaliski doesn't buy for half a minute your defence's version that it was psychotic-like. He said the accused was motivated by anger alone, influenced by the intoxication".

