ICYMI: Malema bashes Zille

JOHANNESBURG 8 June 2017 - EFF leader Julius Malema says the DA could fail to remove the ANC from government in 2019 if it continues to disrespect coalition partners. Malema also warned the party not to allow Helen Zille to become the Zuma of the DA. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday that Helen Zille's defiance could cost the opposition coalition its ultimate goal of ousting the ANC.

He said Zille was no different to President Jacob Zuma if she was prepared to allow her party, which said she loved, to deteriorate in her name.

Malema accused Zille -- who this week unsuccessfully contested her suspension by the Democratic Alliance -- and other senior members of undermining DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Mmusi was "a good guy', but "those whites, they are giving him a tough time. They are undermining him", he said.

*Click on the video above to watch all Malema's comments on the Western Cape premier.

eNCA