98.76% of IEB pupils pass matric

JOHANNESBURG - Private school matriculants have outdone themselves.
The Class of 2017 which sat the Independent Examinations Board exams, achieved an impressive 98.67 percent pass rate.
That's a slight improvement on the previous year.
More than 11,000 pupils wrote the IEB matric exams in 2017.
The IEB’s certificate is internationally benchmarked.
The IEB results bring relief to a fraction of the full matric class of 2017.
Nearly 800,000 Grade 12s wrote government’s senior certificate last year.
For them, the nail-biting wait for results continues until Friday.
eNCA
Discussion Policy