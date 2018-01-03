Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

98.76% of IEB pupils pass matric

  • South Africa
The Class of 2017 which sat the Independent Examinations Board exams, achieved an impressive 98.67 percent pass rate. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Private school matriculants have outdone themselves.

The Class of 2017 which sat the Independent Examinations Board exams, achieved an impressive 98.67 percent pass rate.

That's a slight improvement on the previous year.

More than 11,000 pupils wrote the IEB matric exams in 2017.

The IEB’s certificate is internationally benchmarked.

The IEB results bring relief to a fraction of the full matric class of 2017.

Nearly 800,000 Grade 12s wrote government’s senior certificate last year.

For them, the nail-biting wait for results continues until Friday.

eNCA

