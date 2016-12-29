IEB matrics anxiously await exam results

File: Certificates and statements of results are issued by Umalusi and are distributed by the IEB as arranged with individual schools.

Editors note: Get your Matric Results here.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of potential matriculants anxiously await the results of the national senior certificate Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams.

The IEB will release the results at midnight on Thursday.

Over 10,000 pupils from 200 schools across southern Africa wrote the exams this year.

Last year the pass rate was reported at 98.30 percent, slightly lower than the 98.38 percent of pupils who passed matric exams in 2014.

Certificates and statements of results are issued by Umalusi and are distributed by the IEB as arranged with individual schools.

The closing date for re-marks and re-checks is Tuesday, 10 January 2017.

Results of remarks will be released on 1 February 2017.

The closing date for learners who qualify for the supplementary examinations is 6 February 2017.

The results for supplementary exams will be released on 31 March 2017.

The closing date for re-marks/re-checks of the supplementary exams is Friday, 7 April 2017 with these results being released on 22 April 2017.

eNCA