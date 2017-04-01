IEC chief electoral officer calls it a day

File: Moepya was appointed CEO in 2012 after the position became vacant when Pansy Tlakula vacated the post after her appointment as IEC chairwoman. Photo: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chief electoral officer (CEO) Mosotho Moepya’s turner at the commission has ended on Friday, after he chose not to renew his contract, the IEC said on Friday.

His deputy Sy Mamabolo would take over until a replacement is found.

“Mr Moepya has been with the electoral commission for more than 18 years and served with distinction as chief electoral officer for the past five years, overseeing both the 2014 national and provincial elections and the recent 2016 municipal elections,” the IEC said.

DA meets with IEC over ANC 'war room'

“The commission wishes Mr Moepya well in his future endeavours and would like to express the gratitude for his many years of service, professionalism and dedication to the institution and to deepening electoral democracy both in South Africa and beyond our country’s borders, through various bilateral and multilateral forums.”

Moepya was appointed CEO in 2012 after the position became vacant when Pansy Tlakula vacated the post after her appointment as IEC chairwoman.

Moepya joined the IEC in 1998 as electoral logistics manager after a nine year stint in the private sector. He was promoted to the position of senior manager of electoral logistics in 1999 and was appointed deputy CEO in 2001.

He also represented the IEC in the continent and abroad on observer missions and delivered papers at conferences in Europe, Australia and Asia.

African News Agency