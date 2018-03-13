Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IEC thanks voters for high turnout

File: About 75 percent of the eligible voting population is registered to vote, based on Statistics South Africa estimates. Photo: By HelenOnline, via Wikimedia Commons

CENTURION – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) thanked millions of voters for responding to the call to update the voters' roll ahead of the 2019 national elections.

According to the commission, a total of 2,767,139 citizens visited voting stations at the weekend to register as new voters or update their registration.

This had been one of the busiest voter registration weekends in recent years, the IEC said.

 

 

Of the 2.76 million voters who visited stations at the weekend:

• 1,390,861 used the opportunity to reregister in their current voting district;
• 885,758 changed their registration to a new voting district; and
• 490,520 were voters registering for the first time.

More than 400,000, or 82 percent, of the new registrations were people under the age of 30 and approximately 54 percent were women.

Gauteng recorded the most new registrations, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

 

 

About 75 percent of the eligible voting population is registered to vote, based on Statistics South Africa voting age population estimates.

The Eastern Cape is the province with the highest level of registration at 87 percent, followed by the Free State at 82.2 percent and KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo and Northern Cape at 79 percent each.

Despite the high number of new voter registrations over the past weekend, Gauteng has the lowest overall registration at 67.3 percent.

There was also a spike in online activity by voters at the weekend, with more than 50,000 registered voters using the elections.org.za website and app to check and update their address details.

Since the online facility was introduced last year over 100,000 voters have used it to check and update their details.

The website and app can be accessed 24 hours a day.

The IEC said completed registration forms would be scanned and demographic and address details captured over the coming weeks to determine the final impact on the voters’ roll.

 

