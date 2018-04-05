'If she could have the courage to fight, we'd fight': Modise on Madikizela-Mandela

JOHANNESBURG, 05 April 2018 - The ANC NEC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa will pay their respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family. ​Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Thandi Modise says that Madikizela-Mandela's legacy lives on. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Thandi Modise, said Winnie Madikizela-Mandela inspired women to continue fighting during the struggle against Apartheid.

Modise confirmed that Parliament was finalising plans to honour the icon.

WATCH: ANC plans hive of activities to honour Winnie



" What mama Winnie's life did to us was, we would compare our suffering to hers. We were younger and what went went through was nothing. And if she could have the courage to fight, we'd fight....we must remember her as the women, the mother, aunt, we should look at her with a big heart, the one who pushed boundaries to see freedom. We must correct the history of South African women," said Modise.

*View the attached video for more of Modise's thoughts on Madikizela-Mandela.

eNCA