Protesters display placards signalling their disaffection with the President in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

An EFF supporter finds a viewing spot in a tree during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Pretoria, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

A DA marshall keeps order in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

Leaders of political parties march together in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the EFF speaks during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Pretoria, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

A 'Zuma Must Fall' poster is displayed during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Pretoria, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

The Alexandra branch of the EFF march in Pretoria, during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

Political parties gather together in peace and an unprecedented display of unity in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

An EFF protester indicates towards the massed police presence behind barbed wire at the Union Buildings, Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

EFF leader Julius Malema i viewed against a massed crowd in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

Protesters sit on the base of a statue at the Union Buildings, Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

Crowds mass in front of the Union Buildings, Pretoria, during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

PRETORIA - Opposition parties were out in force on the Day of Action in Pretoria on Wednesday in a mass display of unprecedented unity against the leadership of President Zuma.

EFF Leader Julius Malema used the occasion to label ANC MP's as cowards.

"Members of the ANC in Parliament, we know you are cowards, I worked with all of you, you are cowards, I know all of you, I worked with all of them, they are cowards, but don't worry we are arranging so you are not exposed. Gen Holomisa is making arrangements so you are not exposed for those cowards of the ANC, so that they can do it secretly without their masters knowing. So cowards of the ANC we've got you covered," said Malema.

WATCH: Opposition leaders address National Day Of Action protesters

Malema said he was still hoping for a secret ballot during Parliament's Motion of No Confidence in President Zuma, at present scheduled to take place on 18 April.

* View photos of the event in the gallery above.



eNCA