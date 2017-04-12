Crowds mass in front of the Union Buildings, Pretoria, during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
Pigeons fly past Paul Kruger's statue in Church Square, Pretoria, during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
Protesters sit on the base of a statue at the Union Buildings, Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
EFF leader Julius Malema i viewed against a massed crowd in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
An EFF protester indicates towards the massed police presence behind barbed wire at the Union Buildings, Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
Political parties gather together in peace and an unprecedented display of unity in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
Protesters dance in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
The Alexandra branch of the EFF march in Pretoria, during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
A 'Zuma Must Fall' poster is displayed during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Pretoria, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
Protesters mass in Church Square, Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the EFF speaks during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Pretoria, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
Leaders of political parties march together in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
A DA marshall keeps order in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
An EFF supporter finds a viewing spot in a tree during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Pretoria, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
Protesters display posters during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Pretoria, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
Protesters display placards signalling their disaffection with the President in Pretoria during the Day of Action against President Zuma's rule, Wednesday, 12 April, 2017.
Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu
