IN PICTURES: The best looks from Afropunk Joburg

Festival-goers Samora Esajas and Ngudjal Kwame at the Afropunk Joburg festival at Constitution Hill. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

JOHANNESBURG - Afropunk Joburg got off to a rocky start with Amerian songbird Solange Knowles and DJ Cleo pulling out.

Then on the first day, the venue at Constitution Hill was menaced with dark clouds, pouring rain and hail that left the show grounds covered in mud, frustrating the very eager festival goers.

But on Sunday, the sun was out again and great weather prevailed, allowing South Africans to truly pull out all the stops with creative, colourful and exciting looks for the festival.

Musician Jojo Abot at Afropunk Joburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Festival-goers at the first Afropunk festival at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Colourful look at Afropunk. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Radio 123 band members Sipho Nkondlwana and Smangaliso Mfula at the Afropunk festival. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Sun and music worshipper at South Africa's first Afropunk festival. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Artist Kieron Jina. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Moved by the music at the first Afropunk festival in Johannesburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

More individuality at Afropunk Joburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Big hair day. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Festival-goers at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Attitude South African-style at Afropunk. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

Party people at the first Afropunk festival at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula

