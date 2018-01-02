IN PICTURES: The best looks from Afropunk Joburg

Festival-goers Samora Esajas and Ngudjal Kwame at the Afropunk Joburg festival at Constitution Hill. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
JOHANNESBURG - Afropunk Joburg got off to a rocky start with Amerian songbird Solange Knowles and DJ Cleo pulling out.
Then on the first day, the venue at Constitution Hill was menaced with dark clouds, pouring rain and hail that left the show grounds covered in mud, frustrating the very eager festival goers.
But on Sunday, the sun was out again and great weather prevailed, allowing South Africans to truly pull out all the stops with creative, colourful and exciting looks for the festival.
Musician Jojo Abot at Afropunk Joburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Festival-goers at the first Afropunk festival at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Colourful look at Afropunk. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Radio 123 band members Sipho Nkondlwana and Smangaliso Mfula at the Afropunk festival. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Sun and music worshipper at South Africa's first Afropunk festival. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Artist Kieron Jina. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Moved by the music at the first Afropunk festival in Johannesburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
More individuality at Afropunk Joburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Big hair day. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Festival-goers at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Attitude South African-style at Afropunk. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
Party people at the first Afropunk festival at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg. Photo: Dudu Mathebula
