IN PICTURES: Ekurhuleni taxi operators march to city council

  • South Africa
Members of the Ekurhuleni taxi industry marching. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane
Taxi owners and drivers carrying placards calling for the removal of Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and for the construction of BRT to speed up. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane
Members of the Ekurhuleni taxi industry getting ready to march. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane
Organisers of the Ekurhuleni taxi strike are at the Germiston taxi rank getting ready for a march. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane
Taxi commuters left stranded at a taxi rank in Ekurhuleni. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane
The memorandum is read out for officials and marchers. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane
Members of the Ekurhuleni taxi industry interacting with law enforcement officials. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

GERMISTON – Members of the Ekurhuleni Taxi Industry marched to the city council offices and handed over a memorandum of demands to city officials.

 

Ekurhuleni taxi operators embarked on a strike on Tuesday morning, complaining about a number of issues and demanding action from authorities.

The South African National Taxi Council has slammed Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

 

READ: Police caution against criminal activities during Ekurhuleni taxi strike

Santaco says Masina and the metro have failed to attend to their concerns.

It has disputed reports that it is against the Bus Rapid Transit system but says it is not happy with the manner in which authorities handled the process.

Some protesters held placards demanding that Masina must resign from his position.

 

