IN PICTURES: Ekurhuleni taxi operators march to city council

Members of the Ekurhuleni taxi industry interacting with law enforcement officials. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

The memorandum is read out for officials and marchers. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

Organisers of the Ekurhuleni taxi strike are at the Germiston taxi rank getting ready for a march. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

Members of the Ekurhuleni taxi industry getting ready to march. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

Taxi owners and drivers carrying placards calling for the removal of Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and for the construction of BRT to speed up. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

Taxi owners and drivers carrying placards calling for the removal of Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and for the construction of BRT to speed up. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

GERMISTON – Members of the Ekurhuleni Taxi Industry marched to the city council offices and handed over a memorandum of demands to city officials.

#TaxiStrike The memorandum is now signed and received by city officials. pic.twitter.com/6mFu2heHGs — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 20, 2018

Ekurhuleni taxi operators embarked on a strike on Tuesday morning, complaining about a number of issues and demanding action from authorities.

The South African National Taxi Council has slammed Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

#TaxiStrike Taxi operators say if the mayor isn't removed in 30 days then they "will go back to the streets and this time they don't promise peaceful action" pic.twitter.com/cPQlCf3kqC — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 20, 2018

Santaco says Masina and the metro have failed to attend to their concerns.

It has disputed reports that it is against the Bus Rapid Transit system but says it is not happy with the manner in which authorities handled the process.

Some protesters held placards demanding that Masina must resign from his position.

#TaxiStrike The Ekurhuleni Taxi industry is demanding that @City_Ekurhuleni mayor @mzwandileMasina and the city manager be removed within 30 days- failure to do so will result in "the disruption of transport services for a sustained and prolonged period". pic.twitter.com/yNOHhDabwI — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 20, 2018

eNCA