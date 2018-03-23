Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN PICTURES: Wet weather chaos

eNCA's Candice McKechnie says several eastern provinces have been affected by the recent heavy rains. She urges drivers not to drive through pool of water, or flowing water. Video: eNCA
There were a total of 32 accidents on Johannesburg's roads on Friday morning with no fatalities. That was the update from JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar who was in studio. He said more rain was expected in the afternoon. Video: eNCA
The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 has collapsed. Photo: Twitter/ First road ‏
Flooding in Tshwane after heavy rains. Photo: Twitter/ Christo Thurston
Flooding in Katlehong after heavy rains. Photo: TrafficSA
A tree that has fallen onto the street in Fourways. Photo: Twitter/ @naomie__t
Flooding in Centurion after heavy rains. Photo: TrafficSA
Trees that fell onto cars on the M1 North. Photo: Twitter/AsktheChiefJMPD
West cnr South Street road is closed. Photo: Twitter/ First road ‏

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency personnel had their hands full on Friday morning as heavy rains continued to pour across Gauteng.

Areas affected by flash flooding have been closed to traffic.

Several roads have been flooded in some parts of Pretoria and a road has also collapsed near the Laudium area.

There were also reports of several families having been evacuated in townships around Tshwane.

 

 

 

 

