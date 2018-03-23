IN PICTURES: Wet weather chaos

Trees that fell onto cars on the M1 North. Photo: Twitter/AsktheChiefJMPD

A tree that has fallen onto the street in Fourways. Photo: Twitter/ @naomie__t

The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 has collapsed. Photo: Twitter/ First road ‏

There were a total of 32 accidents on Johannesburg's roads on Friday morning with no fatalities. That was the update from JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar who was in studio. He said more rain was expected in the afternoon. Video: eNCA

eNCA's Candice McKechnie says several eastern provinces have been affected by the recent heavy rains. She urges drivers not to drive through pool of water, or flowing water. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency personnel had their hands full on Friday morning as heavy rains continued to pour across Gauteng.

Low water bridges and most roads in Centurion area are flooded and closed. Motorists are advised to avoid and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/5ZzkkxGtv5 — Tshwane Metro Police (@TMPDSafety) March 23, 2018

Areas affected by flash flooding have been closed to traffic.

Several roads have been flooded in some parts of Pretoria and a road has also collapsed near the Laudium area.

There were also reports of several families having been evacuated in townships around Tshwane.

Low water bridge at flower Street in Capital park is closed. use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/Nlfkjm8EJc — Tshwane Metro Police (@TMPDSafety) March 23, 2018

JHB - #FLOODING RT @SophistyMsiza @TrafficSA The road is flooded at Steyn City just before Auto and General Park. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/pzPGyXfX8f — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018

eNCA