IN PICTURES: Wet weather chaos

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency personnel had their hands full on Friday morning as heavy rains continued to pour across Gauteng.
Low water bridges and most roads in Centurion area are flooded and closed. Motorists are advised to avoid and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/5ZzkkxGtv5— Tshwane Metro Police (@TMPDSafety) March 23, 2018
Areas affected by flash flooding have been closed to traffic.
Several roads have been flooded in some parts of Pretoria and a road has also collapsed near the Laudium area.
There were also reports of several families having been evacuated in townships around Tshwane.
Low water bridge at flower Street in Capital park is closed. use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/Nlfkjm8EJc— Tshwane Metro Police (@TMPDSafety) March 23, 2018
Pretoria - Serene Street in Garsfontein #GautengWeather pic.twitter.com/2yNVxW6sZ1— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
JHB - #FLOODING RT @SophistyMsiza @TrafficSA The road is flooded at Steyn City just before Auto and General Park. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/pzPGyXfX8f— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
JHB - #FLOODING Witkoppen Road at Sunninghill pic.twitter.com/hVZwP7NVsT— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
