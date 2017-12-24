Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN PICTURES: Melrose Arch is lit on Christmas eve

  • South Africa
People throng to Melrose Arch to enjoy the Christmas light display on Christmas Eve, 24 December, 2017. Photo: eNCA/Herbert Opland
Melrose Arch. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA
Melrose all lit up on 24 December 2017. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA
Melrose Arch on Christmas Eve. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA
When Christmas is the star of the show. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA
Melrose Arch on Christmas Eve. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA
We wish you a merry Christmas. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA
Another surprise at Melrose Arch on Christmas Eve. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA
Christmas lights turn the Melrose Arch shopping and eating precinct into something magical. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA
Fairly lights at Melrose Arch on 24 December 2017. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA
Crowds throng Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve 2017. Photo: Herby Opland / eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Melrose Arch in Johannesburg was one of the places to be on Christmas Eve.

