IN PICTURES: #TaxiStrike hits Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists took to social media on Thursday morning to capture the traffic jams resulting from the taxi strike.
Gauteng taxi operators affiliated to the South African National Taxi Council embarked on a protest against what it called high minibus taxi purchase costs.
The protest has led to Gauteng's main route between Johannesburg and Pretoria being blocked. Major routes running through the two cities have also been affected.
#TaxiStrike View from Willam Nicol just now pic.twitter.com/RLUA4IMTaz— Johannes (@J_G_Vogel) June 15, 2017
#TaxiStrike..Dear Boss,this is why im not showing up at work today. ... pic.twitter.com/qUdhG423RP— Thiza Makwa (@makwatee) June 15, 2017
Over to you Gauteng. Just enjofy extended Long weekend. We had this Strike last month. Such a inconvenience #taxistrike pic.twitter.com/RJB5oLEC7B— Bongani (@edymysta1) June 15, 2017
Wow, do they know how this inconvenience a lot of people? #TaxiStrike #TaxiProtest pic.twitter.com/IVHpXS0Gry— Kwena (@kwena) June 15, 2017
#TaxiStrike trucks blocking Olifantsfontein Midrand pic.twitter.com/Af4tPBYp99— #IamTheBrand (@BiggsamThebrand) June 15, 2017
#TaxiStrike Taxis blocked most of the intersection in Midrand..Picture taken at Oliefantsfontein Road...Standstill pic.twitter.com/x63Lycsd3Y— Jonape (@Jonape5) June 15, 2017
Motorists advised to avoid Tshwane CBD https://t.co/PiuyyLD0Tm #TaxiStrike @CityTshwane @TMPDSafety #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/Jbb09JpVbC— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) June 15, 2017
JHB - R21 North: #TaxiProtest ROAD CLOSED RT @RaraTheGreat @TrafficSA R21N at Olifantsfontein pic.twitter.com/OBk264QkYd— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 15, 2017
