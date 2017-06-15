IN PICTURES: #TaxiStrike hits Gauteng

Traffic at a standstill in Midrand during the taxi strike on 15 June 2017. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists took to social media on Thursday morning to capture the traffic jams resulting from the taxi strike.

Gauteng taxi operators affiliated to the South African National Taxi Council embarked on a protest against what it called high minibus taxi purchase costs.

The protest has led to Gauteng's main route between Johannesburg and Pretoria being blocked. Major routes running through the two cities have also been affected.

#TaxiStrike..Dear Boss,this is why im not showing up at work today. ... pic.twitter.com/qUdhG423RP — Thiza Makwa (@makwatee) June 15, 2017

Over to you Gauteng. Just enjofy extended Long weekend. We had this Strike last month. Such a inconvenience #taxistrike pic.twitter.com/RJB5oLEC7B — Bongani (@edymysta1) June 15, 2017