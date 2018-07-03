IN PICTURES: Temperatures plummet nationwide

The SALT Observatory in Sutherland is surrounded by snow. Photo: Snow Report SA / Erica Koen

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are waking up to a chilly -- and in some parts icy -- morning.

Parts of the Western Cape are experiencing heavy snowfall.

In Johannesburg, it's icy cold with overnight temperatures hitting below zero.

Emergency services all over the country are on high alert.

Despite the freezing weather conditions, visitors are rushing out to experience the winter wonderland.

Msg from Sterland Guest Houses in Sutherland N Cape: "Brrr! We've had snow make landfall! This is the telescope domes at SALT, all dressed in white. If traveling to Sutherland today, please take extra caution as roads may be slippery." pic.twitter.com/cZ0DFPW4RG — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

"Thank you for the reports guys, my daughter enjoyed her first snow experience, Matroosberg mountains." Leon Vester pic.twitter.com/HSGQ2oCu1s — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

Snow landscapes in the Eastern and Western Cape today pic.twitter.com/oUXsv7sdox — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

Snow has forced the closure of the Gydo Pass and Theronsberg Pass.

If you're meant to be on the roads in that region, you'll have to plan accordingly.

eNCA