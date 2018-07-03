Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN PICTURES: Temperatures plummet nationwide

  • South Africa
The SALT Observatory in Sutherland is surrounded by snow. Photo: Snow Report SA / Erica Koen

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are waking up to a chilly -- and in some parts icy -- morning.

Parts of the Western Cape are experiencing heavy snowfall.

In Johannesburg, it's icy cold with overnight temperatures hitting below zero.

Emergency services all over the country are on high alert.

Despite the freezing weather conditions, visitors are rushing out to experience the winter wonderland.

Snow has forced the closure of the Gydo Pass and Theronsberg Pass.

If you're meant to be on the roads in that region, you'll have to plan accordingly.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close