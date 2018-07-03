IN PICTURES: Temperatures plummet nationwide

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are waking up to a chilly -- and in some parts icy -- morning.
Parts of the Western Cape are experiencing heavy snowfall.
In Johannesburg, it's icy cold with overnight temperatures hitting below zero.
Emergency services all over the country are on high alert.
Despite the freezing weather conditions, visitors are rushing out to experience the winter wonderland.
Matroosberg snow! pic.twitter.com/JDk3meHaS3— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
Msg from Sterland Guest Houses in Sutherland N Cape: "Brrr! We've had snow make landfall! This is the telescope domes at SALT, all dressed in white. If traveling to Sutherland today, please take extra caution as roads may be slippery." pic.twitter.com/cZ0DFPW4RG— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
#Ceres #Witzenberg Vallei #Weskaap Brrr dis koud Sneëu al te lekker : Nicolene Mc Mullin #SouthAfrica #Snow @SnowReportSA @SAWeatherServic @AfricaWeather_ @venter_annette @maroelamedia @landbou @eNCAWeather @SARIETydskrif @eNCAWeather @AgriWesKaap @debeer_anika @JoelGuy_ pic.twitter.com/Buj6OyI0il— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) July 2, 2018
#Ceres #Witzenberg Vallei #Weskaap Brrr dis koud Sneëu al te lekker : Nicolene Mc Mullin #SouthAfrica #Snow @SnowReportSA @SAWeatherServic @AfricaWeather_ @venter_annette @Letabaherald @landbou @eNCAWeather @Vrouekeur @eNCAWeather @AgriWesKaap @debeer_anika @JoelGuy_ pic.twitter.com/QAhWQvkb5I— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) July 2, 2018
#Swaarmoed Pas vandag -- Wynand Rautenbach @SAWeatherServic @AfricaWeather_ @venter_annette @maroelamedia @landbou @huisgenoot @zarsg @Die_NANB @AgriWesKaap @JoelGuy_ @Netwerk24 @dieCourant @SuidKaapForum @OnsKontrei @SARIETydskrif @KuierOfficial pic.twitter.com/c3EeWGL65T— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) July 2, 2018
Tussen #George & #Uniondale...-- Lylanie Lauwrens @SAWeatherServic @AfricaWeather_ @venter_annette @maroelamedia @landbou @huisgenoot @zarsg @Die_NANB @debeer_anika @AgriWesKaap @Netwerk24 @SuidKaapForum @GeorgeHerald @MBAdvertiser @SARIETydskrif pic.twitter.com/9HKYxkkQiy— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) July 2, 2018
"Thank you for the reports guys, my daughter enjoyed her first snow experience, Matroosberg mountains." Leon Vester pic.twitter.com/HSGQ2oCu1s— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
Wolmusse, serpe en sneeumanne - kom kyk waar SA se sneeu skuil! https://t.co/q0h6iuLvVu #LekkeSlaapBlog #MoedhouMaandag #winter #SnowReportSA pic.twitter.com/ucGqgyCdG7— LekkeSlaap (@LekkeSlaap) July 2, 2018
Goldies in the snow, outside Op Die Berg. #thisissouthafrica @SouthAfrica @SnowReportSA @KFMza @News24 pic.twitter.com/aGEFC7Ja8F— Alfred Thorpe (@vuurtoring) July 2, 2018
Hogsback received a little snow too! #snow #southafrica #EasternCape pic.twitter.com/hiquVNYPG4— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
@SnowReportSA pic.twitter.com/H3m0oIQraW— Grant de Wet (@Sons_of_Calvary) July 2, 2018
Snow landscapes in the Eastern and Western Cape today pic.twitter.com/oUXsv7sdox— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
Snow has forced the closure of the Gydo Pass and Theronsberg Pass.
If you're meant to be on the roads in that region, you'll have to plan accordingly.
eNCA
