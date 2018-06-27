Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN PICTURES: Impounded Johannesburg taxis on view

  • South Africa
The inside of one of the un-roadworthy taxis impounded by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. Photo: JMPD

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) impounded more than 500 unroadworthy taxis in the city since it commenced with its operation 'Buya Mthetho' last week.

The move left thousands of commuters stranded and taxi drivers embarked on a one day strike against the city on Monday.

Here are some of the impounded taxis, in pictures: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close