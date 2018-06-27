IN PICTURES: Impounded Johannesburg taxis on view

The inside of one of the un-roadworthy taxis impounded by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. Photo: JMPD

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) impounded more than 500 unroadworthy taxis in the city since it commenced with its operation 'Buya Mthetho' last week.

The move left thousands of commuters stranded and taxi drivers embarked on a one day strike against the city on Monday.

Here are some of the impounded taxis, in pictures:

#BuyaMthetho will not stop, we not #BringingbacktheRulofLaw



Below ----we are in one of the minibus taxi that transport our children to school



All we asking for us compliance and adherence to the rules of the road



The operation addresses all unroadworthy vehicles. pic.twitter.com/AMC4anyXnQ — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) June 26, 2018

#BuyaMthetho The City has not sought to specifically target any members of the taxi industry. Rather, the City is enforcing the rule of law for all road users in order to ensure the safety of all residents ^NB pic.twitter.com/oC4pYnP8yo — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 26, 2018

Just a week ago, some of these vehicles were transporting children to school. Well done Mayor @HermanMashaba and team. #BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/7GNYG1egJQ — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 26, 2018

#BuyaMthetho

27x Unroadworty Minibus Taxis impounded this morning by @JMPDSafety Tracing Unit, Events and SPU officers at M1 N &S Btwn Corlett Drive &Joe Slovo.



The vehicles were taken for compulsory roadworthy testing and they all failed the test.#LawAndOrder will Prevail pic.twitter.com/V4IVvTeEmg — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) June 19, 2018

#BuyaMthetho- Over 500 un-roadworthy, unlicensed &illegal minibus taxis, and over 60 illegal dumper trucks have been impounded by @JMPDSafety since the commencement of Operation #BuyaMthetho#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/2rMFoHfOHs — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) June 26, 2018

#BuyaMthetho Just a few days ago this minibus taxi was on our roads transporting our kids.#JoburgRoadSafety ^NB pic.twitter.com/6jqWZ6Yc7N — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 26, 2018

This press conference we just held highlights #JoburgRoadSafety We must keep motorist safe on out roads. #BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/PAtXEHsmpj — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 26, 2018

The Executive Mayor Mr Herman Mashaba alluded to the Chief of Police that the #JMPD has his full support regarding #BuyaMthetho.



The Chief of Police said @JMPDSafety officers will leave no stone unturned & will ensure that there's minimum lawlessness within the @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/ZktJ1rmZiO — Jo'burg Metro Police (@JMPDSafety) June 26, 2018

Mayor Mashaba says all vehicles must be road worthy, as they show us some taxis that they've impounded. #ImpoundedTaxis #Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/ZeiLpwoxp2 — Lindokuhle Xulu (@LindokuhlXulu1) June 26, 2018

JMPD explaining that tha vehicle was impounded because it had a disk from Malawi and a registration plate from Cape Town. #ImpoundedTaxis #Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/lmYq8ErEoz — Lindokuhle Xulu (@LindokuhlXulu1) June 26, 2018

eNCA