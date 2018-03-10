IN PICTURES: Voter registration weekend kicks off

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile is in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, Western Cape to encourage eligible voters to all go out and register this weekend. Photo: Twitter / @MYANC

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule urges young people to register to vote and those who registered before to update their address. Photo: Twitter / @MYANC

EFF volunteers ready to drum up support for their party. Photo: Twitter / EFFSouthAfrica

JOHANNESBURG – Politicians from across the spectrum as well as ordinary residents have taken to voting stations across South Africa for the voter registration weekend.

People are being advised to check their credentials and reregister at their new stations should they have moved addresses.

South Africa will elect new national leaders during polls in 2019.

Nkokheli @MmusiMaimane encedisa ulutsha ukubhalisela ukuvota kunyulo luka 2019. Masiye Democrats!



Make your voices heard and #RegisterForTotalChange and a better future! pic.twitter.com/DeCikidfRs — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) March 10, 2018

Comrade President Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks the #ANC54 policy resolution on expropriation of land without compensation and its implications #OpenRegistrationWeekend #RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/DmPB0YBZG0 — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 10, 2018

eNCA