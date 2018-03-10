IN PICTURES: Voter registration weekend kicks off

JOHANNESBURG – Politicians from across the spectrum as well as ordinary residents have taken to voting stations across South Africa for the voter registration weekend.
People are being advised to check their credentials and reregister at their new stations should they have moved addresses.
South Africa will elect new national leaders during polls in 2019.
#RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/yb7BW3SQjn— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 10, 2018
Nkokheli @MmusiMaimane encedisa ulutsha ukubhalisela ukuvota kunyulo luka 2019. Masiye Democrats!— DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) March 10, 2018
Make your voices heard and #RegisterForTotalChange and a better future! pic.twitter.com/DeCikidfRs
Comrade President Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks the #ANC54 policy resolution on expropriation of land without compensation and its implications #OpenRegistrationWeekend #RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/DmPB0YBZG0— African National Congress (@MYANC) March 10, 2018
