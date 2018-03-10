Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN PICTURES: Voter registration weekend kicks off

EFF volunteers ready to drum up support for their party. Photo: Twitter / EFFSouthAfrica
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu addressing EFF volunteers on Saturday. Photo: Twitter / @EFFSouthAfrica
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip assisting with registration. Photo: Twitter / @Our_DA
DA leader Mmusi Maimane drumming up support in Kaalfontein. Photo: Twitter / @Our_DA
ANC Deputy President David Mabuza at the Nelspruit Taxi Rank. Photo: Twitter / @MYANC
ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule urges young people to register to vote and those who registered before to update their address. Photo: Twitter / @MYANC
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile is in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, Western Cape to encourage eligible voters to all go out and register this weekend. Photo: Twitter / @MYANC

JOHANNESBURG – Politicians from across the spectrum as well as ordinary residents have taken to voting stations across South Africa for the voter registration weekend.

People are being advised to check their credentials and reregister at their new stations should they have moved addresses.

South Africa will elect new national leaders during polls in 2019.

