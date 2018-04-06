IN PICTURES: Zuma's day in court

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma may have appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court for only half-an-hour on Friday morning, but his relaxed demeanour in the dock and defiant address outside grabbed the country's attention.
Zuma is charged with 16 counts of corruption, money-laundering, fraud and racketeering related to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.
The case was postponed to June 8 while the defence mounts an application to review the state's decision to prosecute him.
His supporters gathered for a night vigil at the Durban's Albert Park on Thursday and then to the court carrying placards with slogans like #HandsOffZuma.
Lots of fanfare as pro-Jacob Zuma supporters make their way to court in support of the former president. #ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/dDy2TkW2Zm— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) April 6, 2018
