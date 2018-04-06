IN PICTURES: Zuma's day in court

Former president Jacob Zuma waves to his supporters on his way to the high court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Mike Hutchings

Former president Jacob Zuma waves to his supporters on stage after his court appearance in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Nic Bothma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma smiles as he appears at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Nic Bothma

Young woman supporting former South Africa president Jacob Zuma as they [pro-Zuma] supporters demonstrate outside the High Court in Durban. Photo: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside the high court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward

Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma shout slogans outside the high court in Durban. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma march to the high court in Durban on Friday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Even religious leaders came to join the march standing in solidarity with former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Man demonstrating a with a placard written Free State 100% behind Zuma, a number of regions from the country came to stand in solidarity with the former President. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A group of pro-Zuma supporters presumably from Free state in a march to support former President Jacob Zuma. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Former South African President Jacob Zuma in the doc as he appeared at the KwaZulu Natal high Court. Photo: NIC BOTHMA / POOL / AFP

Former South African president Jacob Zuma thumbs up as he arrives at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban. Photo: NIC BOTHMA / POOL / AFP

Former South African President Jacob Zuma in the dock at the KwaZulu Natal High Court. Photo: NIC BOTHMA / POOL / AFP

Former South African President Jacob Zuma greeting his supporters after appearing in the KwaZulu Natal High Court on Friday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Pool

Former president Jacob Zuma appears in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court. He faces charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma may have appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court for only half-an-hour on Friday morning, but his relaxed demeanour in the dock and defiant address outside grabbed the country's attention.

Zuma is charged with 16 counts of corruption, money-laundering, fraud and racketeering related to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

The case was postponed to June 8 while the defence mounts an application to review the state's decision to prosecute him.

His supporters gathered for a night vigil at the Durban's Albert Park on Thursday and then to the court carrying placards with slogans like #HandsOffZuma.

Lots of fanfare as pro-Jacob Zuma supporters make their way to court in support of the former president. #ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/dDy2TkW2Zm — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) April 6, 2018

eNCA