Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN PICTURES: Zuma's day in court

  • South Africa
Former president Jacob Zuma appears in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court. He faces charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering. Photo: eNCA
Former South African President Jacob Zuma greeting his supporters after appearing in the KwaZulu Natal High Court on Friday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Pool
Former South African President Jacob Zuma in the dock at the KwaZulu Natal High Court. Photo: NIC BOTHMA / POOL / AFP
Former South African president Jacob Zuma thumbs up as he arrives at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban. Photo: NIC BOTHMA / POOL / AFP
Former South African President Jacob Zuma in the doc as he appeared at the KwaZulu Natal high Court. Photo: NIC BOTHMA / POOL / AFP
A group of pro-Zuma supporters presumably from Free state in a march to support former President Jacob Zuma. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Man demonstrating a with a placard written Free State 100% behind Zuma, a number of regions from the country came to stand in solidarity with the former President. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Even religious leaders came to join the march standing in solidarity with former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma march to the high court in Durban on Friday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma shout slogans outside the high court in Durban. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside the high court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward
Young woman supporting former South Africa president Jacob Zuma as they [pro-Zuma] supporters demonstrate outside the High Court in Durban. Photo: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Former South African president Jacob Zuma smiles as he appears at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Nic Bothma
Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Nic Bothma
Former president Jacob Zuma waves to his supporters on stage after his court appearance in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward
Former president Jacob Zuma waves to his supporters on his way to the high court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma may have appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court for only half-an-hour on Friday morning, but his relaxed demeanour in the dock and defiant address outside grabbed the country's attention.

Zuma is charged with 16 counts of corruption, money-laundering, fraud and racketeering related to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. 

READ: Zuma tells supporters charges against him are political

The case was postponed to June 8 while the defence mounts an application to review the state's decision to prosecute him. 

His supporters gathered for a night vigil at the Durban's Albert Park on Thursday and then to the court carrying placards with slogans like #HandsOffZuma. 

For a peek at what Zuma looked like inside and outside court, click on the gallery above. 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close