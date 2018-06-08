IN PICTURES: Another day in the dock for Zuma

DURBAN – Former president Jacob Zuma appeared in the dock KwaZulu-Natal High Court on Friday for the second time on corruption charges relating to a $2.5-billion (R40-billion) arms deal in the late 1990s.



File: Former South African president Jacob Zuma arrives at the high court in Durban on June 8, 2018. Credit: Marco Longari/Pool via REUTERS

Zuma faces 16 charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money-laundering relating to the deal to buy European military hardware to upgrade South Africa's armed forces after the end of apartheid in 1994.

State prosecutors and Zuma's lawyers presented arguments over a start date for the trial. The State said it is ready to begin in November.



Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo adjourned the case to July 27 for the State and the defence to indicate whether they can commence the case. The matter will be heard in Pietermaritzburg to allow for renovations at the Durban court.

"There are still some applications to be launched," he said, adding that it was still too early to say when a trial could start. Lawyers for the State said they were still ready for a trial to start in November.

Zuma, clad in a dark suit and red tie, shook hands and laughed with his supporters as he left the court. Outside, hundreds of supporters sang his name and waved placards.



The National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams this week turned down a request by the 76-year-old to delay Friday's hearing pending the outcome of a separate legal challenge over the State paying his legal fees.

The speed with which prosecutors have moved against Zuma is a sign of his waning influence since he was replaced as head of state by Cyril Ramaphosa, his former deputy, four months ago.

Ramaphosa has made the fight against corruption a top priority as he seeks to woo foreign investment and revamp an ailing economy.



Zuma's supporters say the former president, whose nine years in power were marked by economic stagnation and credit rating downgrades, is the victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt.



